TUPELO — Mississippi students earned all-time high scores in mathematics, English Language Arts (ELA), science and U.S. History on the most recent round of state tests.
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the 2022-23 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) results, revealing that the percentage of students who scored proficient or advanced — the top two levels of the MAAP — was 52.6% in mathematics, 46.7% in ELA, 59.4% in science and 71.4% in U.S. History.
The record-setting test results come one year after state test scores returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, student achievement had increased from the first administration of MAAP in 2016 through 2019. Overall student achievement declined in Mississippi and nationally during the 2020-21 school year because of pandemic-related obstacles to teaching and learning.
From the 2021-22 school year to 2022-23, mathematics scores increased by 5.3%, ELA by 4.5%, science by 3.5% and U.S. History by 2.1%.
"Mississippi students have continued to prove they can achieve at higher and higher levels," Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education, said. "I am proud of what our students have accomplished and credit teachers and school leaders statewide for maintaining high standards and dedicating themselves to helping students reach, and exceed, their goals."
Since 2020, school districts and the state have invested federal pandemic relief funds in programs and services to overcome pandemic disruptions and accelerate student learning. The additional funds enabled districts to pay for extended learning days, tutorial services and intensive interventions and other supports, MDE said.
State investments include the Mississippi Connects digital learning initiative, which provided all students with a computer device, and services including on-demand tutoring, digital curriculum subscriptions and digital learning coaches for teachers.
MAAP measures students' knowledge, skills and academic growth from elementary through high school. The scores released Thursday include third through eighth grade mathematics and English language arts (ELA), fifth through eighth science and high school end-of-course assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.
Each student receives a scale score and a performance level between 1 and 5 — (1 - Minimal, 2 - Basic, 3 - Pass, 4 - Proficient, or 5 - Advanced).
MAAP results make up a large portion of the A-F accountability grades schools and districts earn annually. Accountability grades for the 2022-23 school year will be released at the Mississippi State Board of Education meeting on Sept. 28.
Tupelo Public School District
The Tupelo Public School District's overall mathematics and ELA scores were both well above the state averages for the 2022-23 school year, increasing for the third consecutive year.
Tupelo's overall proficiency level for math was 60.3%, 7.7 points higher than the state average of 52.6%. TPSD's proficiency level in math is up 1.9 points from 58.4% during the 2021-22 school year.
The district's overall proficiency level for ELA was 50.4%, 3.7 points higher than the state average of 46.7%. TPSD's proficiency level in ELA is up 0.6 points from 49.8% during the 2021-22 school year.
Here's a breakdown of the scores by grade:
TPSD math scores
53.8% proficient in third grade vs. 54.8% statewide
60.7% proficient in fourth grade vs. 56.7% statewide
56.2% proficient in fifth grade vs. 44.3% statewide
55.7% proficient in sixth grade vs. 45.5% statewide
69.1% proficient in seventh grade vs. 55.6% statewide
53.1% proficient in eighth grade vs. 46.1% statewide
73.3% proficient in Algebra I vs. 65.8% statewide
TPSD ELA scores
51.1% proficient in third grade vs. 51.6% statewide
49.5% proficient in fourth grade ELA vs. 53.3% statewide
57.1% proficient in fifth grade ELA vs. 51.9% statewide
44.3% proficient in sixth grade ELA vs. 40.2% statewide
46.7% proficient in seventh grade ELA vs. 40.2% statewide
50.3% proficient in eighth grade ELA vs. 40.6% statewide
54% proficient in English II vs. 50.1% statewide
Lee County School District
The Lee County School District's overall mathematics and ELA scores remained below the state average for a second consecutive year.
Lee County's overall proficiency level for math was 49.2%, 3.4 points lower than the state average of 52.6%. Despite being lower than the state average, LCSD's proficiency level in math did rise 4.9 points from 44.3% during the 2021-22 school year.
The district's overall proficiency level for ELA was 44.7%, 2 points lower than the state average of 46.7%. Despite being lower than the state average, LCSD's proficiency level in ELA rose 4.4 points from 40.3% during the 2021-22 school year.
Here's a breakdown of the scores by grade:
LCSD math scores
46.4% proficient in third grade vs. 54.8% statewide
50% proficient in fourth grade vs. 56.7% statewide
43% proficient in fifth grade vs. 44.3% statewide
40.1% proficient in sixth grade vs. 45.5% statewide
57.1% proficient in seventh grade vs. 55.6% statewide
46.6% proficient in eighth grade vs. 46.1% statewide
61.2% proficient in Algebra I vs. 65.8% statewide
LCSD ELA scores
47.9% proficient in third grade vs. 51.6% statewide
53.1% proficient in fourth grade ELA vs. 53.3% statewide
52.4% proficient in fifth grade ELA vs. 51.9% statewide
34.6% proficient in sixth grade ELA vs. 40.2% statewide
39.6% proficient in seventh grade ELA vs. 40.2% statewide
39.5% proficient in eighth grade ELA vs. 40.6% statewide
46% proficient in English II vs. 50.1% statewide
