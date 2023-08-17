djr-2023-08-04-news-rankin-first-day-arp6 (copy)

In this file photo from August 2023, Clint Howard, a teacher at Rankin Elementary School, works the bus line as students arrive for their first day back to school for the Tupelo Public School District.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — Mississippi students earned all-time high scores in mathematics, English Language Arts (ELA), science and U.S. History on the most recent round of state tests.

