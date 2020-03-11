TUPELO - Mississippi State University, the University of Mississippi, Delta State University and Mississippi University for Women are evaluating the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) threat to their campuses as universities across the country close their doors and switch to online instruction.
Mississippi State released a lengthy coronavirus update on Wednesday afternoon detailing the university's decision to cancel all international travel, including summer study abroad programs, to decrease the risk of COVID-19 on campus. The university is also weighing the option to conduct classes online if needed.
"To support university faculty during a time of possible COVID-19-related illness, quarantine or campus closure, MSU is evaluating — on an on-going basis — a move to online course instruction," MSU said in a statement. "Faculty should begin preparations for this move should it be warranted in the coming days/weeks."
The University of Mississippi released guidelines, which were last updated March 9, including a travel ban to countries under State Department and CDC warnings — China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea — and steps for students to take to prevent illness or seek treatment if they suspect they are sick.
The Daily Mississippian reported that an email sent to UM faculty on March 6 by Provost Noel Wilkin asked university faculty to begin considering how they would teach the remainder of the semester online.
The Daily Journal's emails and calls to the UM's Communications and Marketing Department between Monday and Wednesday were not returned at the time of publication.
Delta State University's Emergency Management Team's work group has worked for a couple of weeks to consider COVID-19 preparedness and take proactive measures, according to University Police Department Chief Jeffrey Johns.
"We continue to operate normally but remain aware of the situation," Johns said.
Charles McAdams, DSU provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the university has been in planning mode for "continuity of instruction," including providing training and resources to faculty for moving to online instruction.
"Classes will not be canceled, but our face-to-face courses will meet online should the need arise," McAdams said. "We have a robust and sophisticated learning management system and I am confident we can provide continuity of instruction using a different mode of instruction should that be required."
Mississippi University for Women has conducted regular meetings and officials are making preparations in the event COVID-19 spreads closer to campus.
"Continuity plans are in place to address situations that may arise," communications director Tyler Wheat said.
"Online classes are being considered as one of the options" to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Wheat said.
So far there have been no reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any Mississippi university campus or in the state of Mississippi.