A banner for Mississippi University for Women hangs at the campus in Columbus, Miss., on Oct. 27, 2008. President Nora Miller said in a letter to alumni in the fall semester of 2022 that the university, which has also been enrolling men for 40 years, should consider a new name that is more inclusive.
COLUMBUS – As the Mississippi University for Women, also known as The W, explores a name change, the public can share their input through a newly released survey.
“We have received feedback and suggestions from our listening sessions, from emails and from our conversations with others," President Nora Miller said in a statement. "The next step in our process is to build on that by engaging our stakeholders through this survey."
The anonymous survey allows participants to rank the importance of various factors and themes, suggest names and indicate willingness to participate in a focus group. A link for focus group registration will be at the end of the survey in order to not associate personal information with the survey, The W said.
Love Communications, a Salt Lake City-based firm, has partnered with the university for the naming process. The firm created and will manage the survey, which is open until 12 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and will randomly select participants for focus groups comprised of faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members in November.
A report detailing data, trends and comments from the survey will be compiled by Love Communications. The report will be available on the university's naming process website.
The school was on the campus of Columbus Female Institute, an existing private school, when it was chartered in 1884 as Industrial Institute and College. In 1920, the school's name was changed to the Mississippi State College for Women, and later became the Mississippi University for Women in 1974.
The W's Naming Taskforce will use the results of the survey and focus groups to move toward a consensus of a name. The selection will be presented to the university president, and if more research and feedback is needed, additional focus groups will occur.
The task force is chaired by Amanda Clay Powers, dean of Library Services, and includes deans, provost, former provost Tom Richardson, executive director of University Relations, executive director of Alumni and Development, general counsel, director of the Student Success Center and representatives from Faculty Senate, Staff Council, Student Government Association, Alumni Association and the Foundation Board.
To participate in the survey and learn more about the university’s name recommendation process, visit muw.edu/name.
