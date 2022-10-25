Mississippi University Name Change

A banner for Mississippi University for Women hangs at the campus in Columbus, Miss., on Oct. 27, 2008. President Nora Miller said in a letter to alumni in the fall semester of 2022 that the university, which has also been enrolling men for 40 years, should consider a new name that is more inclusive.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

COLUMBUS – As the Mississippi University for Women, also known as The W, explores a name change, the public can share their input through a newly released survey.

