TUPELO • The Mississippi Department of Education released the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) results on Thursday.
"The 2021-22 assessment results provide clear and indisputable evidence of the resilience of our students and educators and their ability to recover from the disruptions to learning,” Dr. Kim Benton, interim state superintendent of education, said. "We are confident Mississippi educators and school leaders across the state will continue to build upon this progress by setting high expectations and working to ensure every student in every school overcomes the setbacks of the pandemic and is successful."
MAAP measures students' knowledge, skills and academic growth from elementary through high school. The scores released Thursday include third through eighth grade mathematics and English language arts (ELA), fifth through eighth science and high school end-of-course assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.
Each student receives a scale score and a performance level between 1 and 5 — (1 - Minimal, 2 - Basic, 3 - Pass, 4 - Proficient, or 5 - Advanced).
Overall, the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an all-time high of 42.2% in ELA and 55.9% in science. The statewide average mathematics score was 47.3%, just shy of the pre-pandemic rate of 47.4%. Science assessment scores exceeded pre-pandemic levels and reached an all-time high of 55.9% proficient and advanced.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, student achievement had increased from the first administration of MAAP in 2016 through 2019. Overall student achievement declined in Mississippi and nationally during the 2020-21 school year due to pandemic-related obstacles to teaching and learning.
Mississippi administered a new U.S. History assessment in 2020-21, and the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced increased from 47.4% in 2020-21 to 69.3% in 2021-22.
Tupelo Public School District
The Tupelo Public School District's overall mathematics and ELA scores were both well above the state average for the 2021-22 school year, increasing for a second year in a row.
Tupelo's overall proficiency level for math was 58.4%, 11.1 points higher than the state average of 47.3%. TPSD's proficiency level in math is up 12.3 points from 46.1% during the 2020-21 school year.
The district's overall proficiency level for ELA was 49.8%, 7.6 points higher than the state average of 42.2%. TPSD's proficiency level in ELA is up 8.1 points from 41.7% during the 2020-21 school year.
Here's a breakdown of the scores by grade:
TPSD math scores
- 54.3% proficient in third grade vs. 49.5% statewide
- 53.8% proficient in fourth grade vs. 45.5% statewide
- 46.9% proficient in fifth grade vs. 36.6% statewide
- 59.4% proficient in sixth grade vs. 45.2% statewide
- 64.4% proficient in seventh grade vs. 46.1% statewide
- 52% proficient in eighth grade vs. 44.8% statewide
- 78.2% proficient in Algebra I vs. 64.9% statewide
TPSD ELA scores
- 44% proficient in third grade vs. 46.4% statewide
- 45.9% proficient in fourth grade ELA vs. 43.8% statewide
- 56.1% proficient in fifth grade ELA vs. 46.5% statewide
- 49.1% proficient in sixth grade ELA vs. 41% statewide
- 50.2% proficient in seventh grade ELA vs. 38.3% statewide
- 46.5% proficient in eighth grade ELA vs. 36.3% statewide
- 56.7% proficient in English II vs. 44% statewide
Lee County School District
The Lee County School District's overall mathematics and ELA scores fell below the state average for the 2021-22 school year after scoring above average in math and equal in ELA the previous year.
Lee County's overall proficiency level for math was 44.3%, 3 points lower than the state average of 47.3%. Despite being lower than the state average, LCSD's proficiency level in math did rise 7 points from 37.3% during the 2020-21 school year.
The district's overall proficiency level for ELA was 40.3%, 1.9 points lower than the state average of 42.2%. Despite being lower than the state average, LCSD's proficiency level in ELA rose 5.5 points from 34.8% during the 2020-21 school year.
LCSD math scores
- 42.4% proficient in third grade vs. 49.5% statewide
- 41.6% proficient in fourth grade vs. 45.5%
- 32.8% proficient in fifth grade vs. 36.6%
- 39% proficient in sixth grade vs. 45.2%
- 49.6% proficient in seventh grade vs. 46.1%
- 48.4% proficient in eighth grade vs. 44.8%
- 56.6% proficient in Algebra I vs. 64.9%
LCSD ELA scores
- 45.3% proficient in third grade vs. 46.4% statewide
- 41.7% proficient in fourth grade vs. 43.8%
- 46.3% proficient in fifth grade vs. 46.5%
- 39.4% proficient in sixth grade vs. 41%
- 35% proficient in seventh grade vs. 38.3%
- 35.5% proficient in eighth grade vs. 36.3%
- 39.2% proficient in English II vs. 44%
