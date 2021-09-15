BOONEVILLE •The MolinaCares Accord has donated $25,000 to Northeast Mississippi Community College to launch a scholarship fund for new students enrolling in its Continuing Education program.
The MolinaCares Accord is a community investment platform created by Molina Healthcare of Mississippi to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations across the state. Representatives with MolinaCares presented the school with the funds during a short ceremony at the community college's campus on Wednesday.
Phyllis Colson, NEMCC's Director of Continuing Education, said she estimates the donation from Molina will benefit 25 to 30 students in the program by footing the bill for tuition and any supplies they need for classes.
Continuing Education is a hands-on workforce training program that offers short-term training to those looking to start a new career, preparing for the workforce or updating current skills.
The money will fund more than just health care pathways in the Continuing Education program. Along with Certified Nurse Aid (CNA), emergency technician and dental assisting, the new scholarship fund will also be used to train students in commercial truck driving and part-time reserve law enforcement.
All of those professions face an ongoing shortage of workers in Northeast Mississippi, Colson said.
Patrick Eaton, NEMCC's Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the Development Foundation and Alumni Association, said the college is constantly looking for new resources to help students in any way possible, and Molina had an interest in helping Continuing Education students specifically.
There is a serious skills gap in the workforce, NEMCC President Dr. Ricky G. Ford said, adding that the donation will help the college reach non-traditional students, teach them job skills and get them into the workforce.
"This will allow them to complete that journey, to get into the workforce and provide an excellent opportunity for more money for their family, a better way of living," Ford said. "This is going to open up a lot of doors for a lot of people, which is so desperately needed."
Elnora Smith, community engagement manager for Molina Healthcare, said the company was grateful for the opportunity to give back and support NEMCC.
She reached out to NEMCC on behalf of Molina in an effort to help enhance workforce opportunities.
The company is passionate about supporting Northeast's Continuing Education program because "an important component of addressing social detriments of health is making quality education and job training more accessible," Smith said.