Mooreville High School english teacher Amy Vanlandingham gets a photo with fellow teach Janelle Keith and graduating seniors Laklyn Nichols, Liza Lewis and Tammy Oswalt prior to the start of the Mooreville High School graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 Saturday night at the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo.
Hailey Austin, the Mooreville High School Salutatorian, receives her diploma from Mooreville Principal Adam Lindsey Saturday night during the Mooreville High School graduation ceremony at the Cadence Bank Arena.
Mooreville High School english teacher Amy Vanlandingham gets a photo with fellow teach Janelle Keith and graduating seniors Laklyn Nichols, Liza Lewis and Tammy Oswalt prior to the start of the Mooreville High School graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 Saturday night at the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo.
Hailey Austin, the Mooreville High School Salutatorian, receives her diploma from Mooreville Principal Adam Lindsey Saturday night during the Mooreville High School graduation ceremony at the Cadence Bank Arena.
TUPELO — Mooreville High School honored 114 graduates of the Class of 2023 during a Saturday evening ceremony at Cadence Bank Arena.
During a welcome address by Keegan Figueroa, STAR student and student council president, parents and educators were thanked for their support and guidance through their time in high school.
Initially unsure of what she'd like to speak about, salutatorian Hailey Austin asked Mooreville High's teachers, counselors and administrators for their advice they'd give themselves as seniors if they could go back in time.
She compiled their replies in the form of a letter.
"Dear senior self, don't sweat the small stuff," the letter began. "Things that seem super bad right now will likely not matter in a month, year and so on. But when the days do get hard, remember the good times in the past and think about the good times to come."
The letter goes on with more advice, some serious and some humorous, like "please wear sunscreen" and "do not get a puppy while you're in college."
Austin said her hope is that her classmates will view their mistakes and failures as learning experiences just as their teachers have come to do.
Valedictorian John Riley Weeks began his speech by noting how amazing it was to see how many people love and support Mooreville's Class of 2023.
"Congratulations, guys. This is it," Weeks told his classmates. "The moment we've been waiting for since the first day of senior year. We will never again set foot on campus as a student, take the field as an athlete or the stage as a performer. This moment is truly bittersweet."
Beyond learning how to solve equations and write essays, this year's graduates learned how to work together, respect one another and have compassion for others, Weeks said.
Following the presentation of diplomas, there was a special presentation for the family of Ethan Priest, an MHS student who died July 27, 2021, in a four-wheeler accident ahead of his junior year.
"While we all wish more than anything that he was here to celebrate this special day with us, we are so thankful for the time we spent with him and will smile at the memories we were blessed to make during our years together," MHS assistant principal Kevin Long said. "Today we celebrate him and what he continues to mean to all of us. Ethan, we love you and we miss you."
MHS principal Adam Lindsey presented Priest's family with an honorary diploma, which was followed by a standing ovation from the crowd.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.