MOOREVILLE • Mooreville High School honored its Class of 2021 graduates and a former classmate during the school's commencement ceremony on its football field on Saturday afternoon.
Mooreville High's valedictorian, Ally Grace Bounds, reminded classmates they lived through a memorable final two years of high school.
After their junior year was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2021 eagerly anticipated returning to school in August.
"Everyone was overly excited for school to start back," Bounds said. "Quickly though, standing six feet apart from your friends with a mask on didn't feel very fun. Or maybe you and your friend learned virtually from your homes. Either way, learning was not easy."
Although she and her fellow seniors couldn't sit together at football games, participate in marching band competitions, or even have donuts at Fellowship of Christian Athletes meetings, Bounds said "we chugged right along and continued to prepare for our lives after high school."
"We have faced loss, a global pandemic, social upheaval and much more," Bounds said. "However, I hope that as we move our tassels from right to left, we are not defined by those things, but rather by who we are and what we have overcome."
One hundred and ten students shook administrators' hands and received their diplomas, but there were 111 chairs set up on the football field.
The extra chair was occupied by a cap and gown, along with a photograph of Mason Gregory, who died in 2015 at age 12 from a four-wheeler accident. He was a seventh grader at Mooreville Middle School at the time.
Mason's mother and father were presented with an honorary diploma on his behalf.
MHS Principal Adam Lindsey said it was an honor to hold a traditional graduation ceremony for his students this year.
"We started the school year being uncertain about whether we were going to get to come back to school the next day," Lindsey said. "To be here at the end of the year and for things to be somewhat back to normal, it’s a blessing."
Lindsey left the Class of 2021 with a quote from the song "Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise" by his favorite band, The Avett Brothers: "Decide what to be and go be it."
"That's my charge to you today," Lindsey said. "You have been given a foundation to this point by your family, by your school and by your community and you are prepared for whatever lies ahead and whatever you decide to go be."