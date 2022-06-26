In this file photo from 2017, Mooreville Middle School students watch a solar eclipse on the school's baseball field. Students at the school will soon be spending more time outdoors when the school completes construction of a new outdoor classroom thanks to the help of a grant from the Home Depot Foundation.
TUPELO • Mooreville Middle School is building students and teachers an exciting new learning space ... one that's very open concept.
On Monday night, the Lee County School board voted to accept a grant from The Home Depot Foundation in order to build an outdoor learning space at Mooreville Middle School.
The total cost for the project comes out to $12,000. The school is footing the bill for the labor required to construct the outdoor classroom, while the school district agreed offset the cost of much of the building itself.
The Home Depot Foundation's grant — which totals $2,783 — will help pay for the lighting and wood products required to turn the outdoor classroom from concept to reality.
Mooreville Middle School Principal Patrick Comer said the school has been raising funds and saving money to pay build the space. Comer said he's thrilled the project will finally get underway in earnest.
Comer expressed his gratitude towards Mark Simpson with Legacy Construction, LLC, who he says he was instrumental in applying for and receiving the grant.
“I just want to thank Mark Simpson with Legacy Construction and the Home Depot Foundation for helping us get this project completed,” Comer said.
The goal for the space is to provide a different environment where teachers and students can get out of the classroom and receive a change of pace. The space is set to be built behind the baseball field.
“It’s going to be a covered pavilion,” Comer said. "On what we call our lower playground area."
While there is currently no timeline on when construction will begin or end, Comer hopes the project will be completed by the fall.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.