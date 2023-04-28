Keegan Figueroa, a graduating senior at Mooreville High School, has been named a semifinalist in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Semifinalists were selected from more than 5,000 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools this year.
Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, now in its 59th year, is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of their accomplishments in many areas — academic and artistic success, accomplishment in career and technical fields, leadership, strong character, and involvement in school and the community.
Figueroa, a 4.0 student with a 34 ACT score, won the 2019 Prudential Spirit of Community Award for collecting and delivering more than 30,000 pounds of basic necessities and medical supplies for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. He also founded the American Red Cross Club at Mooreville High School.
His other awards include College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program, College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program, Heisman High School winner, Coca-Cola Scholarship Foundation Semi-Finalist, Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards Bronze Medal, STAR Student and Mensa member.
Over his high school career, Figueroa also accumulated 1,364 community service hours.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by executive order of the president to recognize some of our nation's most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in academics, leadership and service to school and community. It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields.
Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year's senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America's youth. Each year scholars are presented with a Presidential Scholars Medallion.
A distinguished panel of educators have reviewed these submissions and selected 628 semifinalists from across the country, with just six from Mississippi. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the president, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement in late June with an online National Recognition Program.
