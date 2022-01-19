MOOREVILLE • A Mooreville teacher and principal received Lee County School District's highest honors Tuesday.
The Lee County school board and LCSD Superintendent Coke Magee named Jonathan Chaney, a self-contained special education teacher at Mooreville High School, and Dr. Meghan Cates, principal of Mooreville Elementary School, as the 2021-22 Teacher of the Year and Administrator of the Year, respectively.
The two honorees were announced at Lee County's monthly school board meeting Tuesday evening.
This is Chaney's first year teaching a self-contained special education, a classroom designed to offer specialized support and intervention to students.
He also coaches boys and girls track and cross country, and drives a school bus for the district.
He has worked in education for nine years, five of which he spent as an inclusion teacher at Mooreville High, working with special education students in general education classes.
Chaney said being named Lee County's 2021-22 Teacher of the Year was a shock, and that it wouldn't have been possible without community support in Lee County, and in Mooreville.
Last year, while considering whether to accept the self-contained teaching position, Chaney consulted with McKinley Holland, a self-contained teacher at Tupelo High School.
Holland told Chaney that once he took that position, he didn't want to go back to doing anything else. So Chaney took the job.
In the class, Chaney teaches his students hands-on life skills — everything from grocery shopping and hygiene to doing laundry and money management.
The class makes chicken biscuits and sweet tea to sell to other students and teachers on Tuesday mornings, using many of the skills they've learned throughout the year.
Chaney's teaching philosophy comes from a professor he had at Mississippi State University: "No matter what level you get to academically, if you're not able to maintain healthy relationships, you'll never make it far."
The most basic part of his class is helping students build and maintain healthy relationships with others.
Chaney's proudest moment so far was having his entire class volunteer with the October 2021 Celebration Village fundraiser in Tupelo.
"In the past, there had been some kids that may not have been able to go just because of the physical nature," Chaney said. "I wanted each of those kids to have the opportunity to create an experience that they haven't had before."
The first day, Chaney's students received lots of guidance. By the second day, it was more hands off. And by the third day, there were four students excelling on their own, he said.
"Those are the moments that we strive for," Chaney said.
Chaney received a commemorative plaque, a bouquet of flowers from Bishop's Flower Shop and a $100 check from ExPECT, a nonprofit that supports Lee County Schools.
He also received an award and $1,000 check from the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund and the CREATE Foundation.
Cates has served as Mooreville Elementary's principal for two years now. The entirety of her 20-year career in education has been at the school.
She started as a first grade teacher, moved on to second grade and after several years in the classroom, became an academic coach. From there, she moved up to the role of assistant principal and principal.
Being named Lee County's Administrator of the Year is humbling, Cates said.
"I don't feel like I would be as successful as I have been in this position had it not been for having a great staff and great students," Cates said.
"We're all in" is a motto for the school, Cates said. And in order to have buy-in from staff and students, Cates said, she had to show them that she's all in.
From the moment she arrives, she insures things are functioning flawlessly — sending out morning notes, making sure kids are in line and every little detail is taken care of.
Cates exemplified the school's motto during the first few weeks of the 2021-22 school year. When Mooreville Elementary's cafeteria staff was shorthanded, Cates and assistant principal Baden Honeycutt helped serve lunch to students and teachers.
"If that's going to be our brand, if that's what we're going to live by, then I've got to set that example," Cates said.
The most rewarding parts of her job are simple: seeing a child learn to read, hugging a child in the hallway or having a child share with her that they had a good day in the classroom.
"Little things like that, to me, make my job worthwhile," Cates said. "Because I can see them growing and progressing."
Cates received a commemorative plaque, a bouquet of flowers from Bishop's Flower Shop, a LCSD-branded portable charger and a $100 check from ExPECT.
Both Chaney and Cates are now in the running to receive the same recognition at the state level. The Mississippi teacher and administrator of the year will be announced in April.