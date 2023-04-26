TUPELO — Two students from Northeast Mississippi are among six semifinalists for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program from Mississippi, the Mississippi Department of Education announced Wednesday.
Keegan Figueroa of Mooreville High School and Isaiah C. Robertson of Tishomingo County High School were selected from among thousands of candidates nationwide.
The semifinalists form the pool from which 161 students will be chosen as 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars.
Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program honors the nation’s top-performing students with the prestigious award given to honorees during the annual ceremony in Washington, D.C. The program was later expanded to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the arts and career and technical education fields.
The students were chosen based on accomplishments in academic and artistic success, career and technical fields, leadership and involvement in school and the community. The scholars represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s young people.
"The MDE joins local school districts, families and communities in celebrating these students for academic excellence," Mike Kent, interim state superintendent of education, said. "These scholars are positioning themselves for continued success in college and their future careers."
The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars will be announced in early May, and the National Recognition Program is planned for June.
