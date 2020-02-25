TUPELO - Mississippi Public Broadcasting has started a new education initiative to provide Lee County parents with tools to help their children continue learning at home.
The Parents Are Teachers Too (PATT) initiative was announced for Lee County and other counties across the state on Tuesday.
Current and retired teachers, librarians, college instructors and other educators will serve as PATT facilitators in each community. The facilitator for Lee County is Janette Kirk.
She will lead participating parents in six one-hour sessions. Those sessions will include open discussions on various topics, fun hands-on activities, tips and strategies to use in the home to extend what their child is learning in school, ways to make reading fun and suggestions for family activities.
“PATT provides parents with tools and resources to create an atmosphere of families learning together,” MPB said in a press release. “The goal is to encourage and empower parents to be more engaged and work confidently with their children. ”
There is no charge for families to participate in PATT, but space is limited. The program is sponsored by Donna and Jim Barksdale, Sheryl and Jay Davidson, Martha and Marty Hederman and Origin Bank.
Lee County residents looking to participate in PATT should contact Lee County’s facilitator, Janette Kirk. She can be reached by phone at 662-871-9345 or by email at janettekirk21@yahoo.com, according to a list of facilitators provided by MPB Education.
Along with Lee, other pilot counties for the family educational initiative are: Claiborne, Coahoma, Copiah, DeSoto, Hancock, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Jones, Lafayette, Leake, Madison, Oktibbeha, Pike, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Winston and Yazoo.
Parents/guardians in participating counties can contact their local facilitator to get detailed information on times, dates and locations for their program. Contact info for PATT facilitators in each county can be found on MPB Education’s Facebook page.