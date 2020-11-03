Only two of Mississippi’s eight public universities saw increased enrollment for fall 2020 as statewide enrollment numbers declined slightly from 2019 during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall fall enrollment for the state in 2020 is at 77,154 compared to 77,894 students enrolled in fall 2019, which is a decrease of around 1%.
But both Mississippi State University (MSU) and the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) saw increased enrollment over the past year.
Mississippi State’s enrollment increased by 3.4%, adding 760 students to last year’s 22,226 for a total of 22,986.
MSU President Mark E. Keenum attributes the growth to “the response from faculty, staff and administrators to innovate, adapt and collaborate for the good of the student body.”
“Since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had a deep commitment to the health and safety of our students while ensuring we continue our high-quality academic offerings that lead to student success,” Keenum said. “It’s ingrained in our campus community and is what students and their families expect and deserve.”
MSU is the only public university in Mississippi to increase enrollment for each of the past six years, and it now has the highest student enrollment in the state, surpassing the University of Mississippi’s (UM) enrollment for the first time since 2010.
UM has a total enrollment of 21,676 for fall 2020, down from 22,273 the previous year – a 2.7% decrease. It’s the fourth year in a row that UM’s enrollment has declined.
That enrollment number includes 3,008 students at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. While enrollment was down by 3.9% on the main UM campus, it rose by 5.5% at UMMC.
The University of Southern Mississippi increased enrollment by 3.3%, from 14,133 students in fall 2019 to 14,606 this fall. It’s the school’s highest enrollment level since 2014.
USM President Rodney D. Bennett said the university’s enrollment numbers for 2020 demonstrate that its forward progress has not been interrupted by the pandemic.
“The grit and determination of our people allow USM to succeed even in challenging times,” Bennett said. “What this institution, propelled by our students, faculty, staff, and alumni, is accomplishing would be noteworthy in any year – increased academic achievement, record fundraising, and now a substantial enrollment increase – but it is truly remarkable given the challenges of 2020.”
The other six universities’ enrollment totals decreased from fall 2019 to 2020: Jackson State University’s enrollment dropped by 1.4%, the University of Mississippi by 2.7%, Mississippi University for Women by 3.8%, Mississippi Valley State University by 5.4% and Alcorn State University by 8.3%.
Delta State University saw the largest drop in enrollment, decreasing by 20.3%, from 3,761 students to 2,999. That’s a loss of 762 students from fall 2019 to 2020.