In this file photo from March 2021, Mississippi University for Women Bachelor of Science Nursing student Lauren Hall of Nettleton explains John Lagone’s next appointment for his second COVID-19 vaccination.
TUPELO • Mississippi University for Women announced an incentive program Monday for students and staff who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The "Be Wise to Win" incentive program was created "to encourage all campus community members to receive a COVID-19 vaccination."
“We can protect ourselves and each other by being fully vaccinated, properly wearing our face masks and physical distancing," MUW President Nora Miller said in a statement. "Vaccinate, be wise and get a chance to win a prize!"
Fully or partially vaccinated students enrolled for the fall 2021 semester and benefits-eligible employees at MUW will be eligible to enter the contest. Individuals who aren't fully or partially vaccinated at the beginning of the contest can enter after receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
Weekly drawings for prizes will begin Sept. 1 and end Sept. 24. To enter the contest, students and staff can visit www.muw.edu/bewise.
The Prizes
For weeks 1-3 of the contest, COVID-19 vaccinated students are eligible to receive:
(8) Sodexo Flex Credit at $200 each
(8) Bookstore Credit at $200 each
(1) 40” Vizio Smart TV
For week 4, COVID-19 vaccinated students are eligible to receive:
(3) Tuition Credit
(1) Green space parking privileges
(8) Sodexo Flex Credit at $200 each
(8) Bookstore Credit at $200 each
(1) 40” Vizio Smart TV
COVID-19 vaccinated employees are eligible weekly for:
(1) Sodexo Flex Credit $200
(1) Bookstore Credit $200
(2) Visa Gift Card $200
(2) Amazon Gift Card $200
(1) Fitbit Charge 4 $200 value
(1) Nintendo Switch Bundle $400 value
(1) Local Restaurant Dining $200 {$100 Eat With Us, $50 Zachary’s, $50 Huck’s}
(1) AirPods Pro $200 value
Winning names will be drawn by university staff on the drawing dates at noon CST. Winners will be contacted via email and required to pick up their prize in person on campus within 30 days of being notified, otherwise the prize will be forfeited.
Students receiving tuition credit will have their student account credited.
Individuals who cannot be vaccinated because of medical conditions or sincere religious objections may fill out an exemption/declination form and also be entered to win prizes, the university said.
Vaccines are not required for MUW students and staff, but are strongly encouraged. Free vaccination appointments can scheduled by calling the Campus Health Center at 662-329-7289.