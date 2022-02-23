BOONEVILLE • Northeast Mississippi Community College will grant some of the school’s graduating students the opportunity to continue their educations thanks to a new $5.4 million scholarship endowment fund.
The Franks Foundation Board of Directors donated the money to the NEMCC Development Foundation to continue the legacy of former Booneville attorney, the late Donald Franks, who was instrumental in establishing the country/western music program at NEMCC in the early 1980s.
The school held a special check presentation ceremony announcing the creation of the scholarship on Wednesday.
Scholarships generated from the Franks Foundation Endowment are awarded to full-time students on a recurring basis for a maximum of four consecutive semesters at Northeast.
The scholarships will be awarded to students in Northeast's five-county service area — Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties. To qualify, a student must have an ACT score of 20 or above and maintain a 3.0 GPA.
Upon graduation from Northeast, qualifying students can receive a transfer scholarship to a university of their choice for four consecutive semesters. To qualify, students must maintain a 3.0 GPA, full-time status and submit documentation following each semester.
Franks Foundation scholars at Northeast receive $500 per semester, while students at the university level receive $1,000 per semester.
"We are excited about the opportunity to carry on Mr. Donald Franks’ legacy of providing scholarships to students from the Northeast Mississippi area," said Patrick Eaton, NEMCC vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of the Northeast Development Foundation.
Douglas Jumper Sr., who served as president of the Donald Franks Foundation for 28 years, said the foundation's namesake was a strong supporter of education.
"We decided that the foundation at Northeast Community College would do a better job of handling the foundation funds than we could at this time," Jumper said. "We're very pleased that they have accepted this donation, and we feel that they will continue to meet the desires of the donor."
There are already around 80 existing Franks Foundation scholars at Northeast and at universities. About $40,000 was distributed to students this semester, Eaton said.
"The board of directors is excited that Northeast could take this over and take it to another level than we could," Jumper said.
Prospective and current NEMCC students can apply for the Franks Foundation Endowment Scholarship and others and nemcc.awardspring.com. Applications must be completed by March 15.