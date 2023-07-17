djr-2020-04-26-news-broadband-twp1 (copy)

In this file photo from April 2020, Case Curtiss strings a fiber line along West College Street in Booneville. Northeast Community College has announced the launch of a program that will train new fiber optic technicians as the industry expands across the state.

 Thomas Wells | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — Northeast Mississippi Community College has announced the launch of a program that will train new fiber optic technicians as the industry expands across the state.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you