In this file photo from April 2020, Case Curtiss strings a fiber line along West College Street in Booneville. Northeast Community College has announced the launch of a program that will train new fiber optic technicians as the industry expands across the state.
TUPELO — Northeast Mississippi Community College has announced the launch of a program that will train new fiber optic technicians as the industry expands across the state.
Industry leaders received a tour of its Fiber Optic Training facility at the Northeast campus in Corinth on Monday, giving them a firsthand look at the opportunities that await students seeking work in fiber optics.
Northeast is looking to meet the growing demand for skilled fiber optic technicians in the region with the introduction of the Optical Telecom Installer Certification Path — an option for people searching for ways to enhance their skills or exploring new career paths.
Upon completion of the 144-hour program, which costs $1,199, participants will receive a nationally recognized certificate from the Fiber Broadband Association, opening doors to a variety of career options in the field.
Northeast, the Alcorn County Electric Power Association's Fiber Internet (ACE Fiber) and the Fiber Broadband Association worked together to develop the cutting-edge curriculum for students at the Northeast Corinth campus, and the Fiber Broadband Association has recognized the college's commitment to closing the digital divide and supporting local fiber broadband network growth, NEMCC said in a statement.
Northeast's Optical Telecom Installer Certification Path is a workforce training program designed to equip students with the skills needed to become quality fiber technicians.
The expansion of fiber networks has accelerated as state and federal infrastructure funding expands job opportunities in the fiber optics field. Skilled technicians are in high demand as fiber providers look to keep up with demand during the ongoing expansion.
Northeast is already working in partnership with local fiber network operators, such as Alcorn County Electric Power Association, Tippah Electric Power Association and Tombigbee Fiber, to ensure that the training is tailored to meet local requirements.
Power cooperatives are also actively involved in sourcing Optical Telecom Installer Certification Path course instructors and aiding in drafting grant funding proposals to purchase training equipment, NEMCC said.
With opportunities for hands-on learning through real-world scenarios, students will be prepared for the demands of the fiber optic job market.
