Northeast Mississippi Community College announced a new Workforce e-Learning platform on Wednesday, designed to improve local industry across its five-county service area.
Employers and employees in Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties can take free online classes via the e-Learning system, which is launching immediately.
"This will provide training for all of our industries to use, and all the employees to use, to re-skill themselves or get themselves in a better position," NEMCC President Dr. Ricky G. Ford said.
Normally, local industries have to allow time off for their workers to attend workforce training courses.
The new training platform is advantageous for both employers and employees in that it allows employees to take classes and learn new skills to help them become more successful in their occupations without taking time off away from work.
"There is a skills gap, a lack of skilled workers, within the workforce," Ford said. "This is creating a disadvantage for our industries because they can't find the workers."
Ford's hope is that the program will not only help existing businesses, but attract new businesses to the area "because now they know they can get a skilled workforce."
"If they need 15 welders, we can provide that training for them immediately at no cost and hopefully get them to move into our area," Ford said.
The classes will teach students work ethics, hands-on industrial skills and computer skills within the framework of a flexible and comfortable digital learning environment.
Northeast will offer more than 700 training modules, and the platform will use the Amatrol e-Learning curriculum.
Modules can be custom-built for any specific industry needs throughout Northeast Mississippi and are built as a training post for current under-skilled employees.
Individuals have the option to take a single module or participate in multiple classes to accumulate academic credit hours.
Northeast Workforce offers non-credit certifications through its open-to-the-public classes. This new platform will expand those offerings to inside the workplace.
"We've been listening to our industries for several months now and they're all struggling to develop training opportunities for their employees, so this allows us to provide that training to them immediately," NEMCC Assistant Workforce Director Greg James said. "And we think that all the industries are going to be really excited about the opportunities that they provide."
The quality of life in Northeast Mississippi improves every time an individual learns new skills to move into a better job, so with the new e-Learning system, everyone wins.
NEMCC's e-Learning system was made possible through partnership with the Mississippi Community College Board, Mississippi Office of Workforce Development, Mississippi Partnership (administered by Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (administered by the Mississippi Manufacturers Association.)
For more information about NEMCC's Workforce e-Learning program, individuals can contact Workforce e-Learning administrator Kyle Carpenter at kdcarpenter@nemcc.edu or call 662-692-1514.