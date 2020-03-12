BOONEVILLE - Northeast Mississippi Community College will end face-to-face instruction at its Booneville, Corinth and New Albany campuses for the semester beginning Monday, March 16.
Instruction will transition to online instruction beginning Monday, March 23.
Traditional online classes will continue on a regular schedule and dorms remain closed.
Students should refer to Canvas and/or their school email account for additional information regarding the remainder of the semester schedule, NEMCC said in a statement.
Administration will continue to monitor the situation and alert the campus community as necessary.
NEMCC president Dr. Ricky G. Ford said the college will continue to do everything possible to prevent any health-related issues that may affect the campus community.
“Due to our iPad initiative and advanced strategies in online instruction, we are confident we will transition our traditional face-to-face instruction to an online delivery very effectively," Ford said.
Administration, faculty and staff will report to work as scheduled Monday, March 16.
All athletic events, extracurricular activities and community-related events scheduled in any Northeast facility are also canceled until March 30.