CORINTH • Northeast Mississippi Community College is helping bring history to life with a new phone application for the Corinth Contraband Camp that will be previewed at a Black History program on Saturday.
The program and app are the result of a partnership between the Corinth Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center/Shiloh National Military Park and NEMCC.
The Feb. 29 program will feature choruses from NEMCC, Corinth High School and Alcorn County High School. Dr. Alisea McLeod, chair of humanities at Rust College, will deliver a keynote address exploring what life was like for residents once the camp closed, and the Northeast Drum Line will perform to close the event.
Videos from the app – which will include narration, historic images and scenes portrayed by local people to tell the story of the Civil War camp that housed freed slaves – will be previewed.
During the Civil War, many enslaved African Americans fled to Union lines where they became “contraband of war,” according to a NEMCC press release.
Union forces occupying Corinth in fall 1862 were inundated with newly-freed men, women and children. As a result, the Army established the Corinth Contraband Camp, which included cabins, a church, school and hospital, to provide for the war refugees.
Freedmen at the camp participated in self-government, learned to read and became financially productive, supporting themselves and contributing to military efforts by raising cotton and vegetables and marketing their various skills.
The Corinth camp, which took in approximately 6,000 former slaves in just over a year before being closed by the military, was often cited as a “model” contraband camp by Union leadership.
Once the app has been downloaded, visitors will be able to point their smartphones towards any of the six bronze statues on-site, which will prompt a video to play and create an augmented reality experience. The app will also be available for use off-site so users can view the videos from anywhere.
The project was first envisioned by Jeffrey Powell, instruction technology specialist at NEMCC. He oversaw the app’s development and worked in coordination with Ashley Berry, supervisory park ranger with Shiloh National Military Park, and recently retired NEMCC history instructor Carla Falkner.
The Booneville Boys and Girls Club volunteered to play many of the camp residents in the videos, which were directed by Micah Ginn, associate athletic director for sports production and creative services at Ole Miss. Oxford playwright George Kehoe wrote the screenplay.
“There are so many individuals and organizations who have generously contributed resources, talent and time to this project,” Falkner said. “Their commitment will make it an effective tool to tell this important piece of the struggle for basic human rights in Mississippi.”
The Black History program will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Corinth Coliseum Civic Center. Admission to the program and camp are free, and the app will be available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store next month.