BOONEVILLE • A Northeast Mississippi Community College nursing lecture class has been quarantined due to a student testing positive for COVID-19.
A student attended a nursing class on Monday morning and "developed symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19" during a lunch break, according to Tony Finch, NEMCC's Vice President of Public Information.
That student later tested positive for COVID-19.
That entire class, including two instructors, is in quarantine based on NEMCC's protocol and CDC guidelines.
Instruction will continue online-only for those students for the remainder of this week and the next.
NEMCC students returned to campus for face-to-face classes on Monday for the first time in nearly five months after in-person classes were moved online in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.