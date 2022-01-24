BOONEVILLE • Northeast Mississippi Community College is expanding its footprint in Booneville with the purchase of the former Corinthian Furniture building at 2100 W. Chambers Drive in Booneville.
The college announced plans Monday to create a career-technical education complex and conference center with the $7.2 million purchase of the 350,000 square foot facility on the 43-acre property.
The newly acquired property will be used for much more than adding additional classroom space.
"We are very excited about this facility, but not only for the college in regard to increasing enrollment, but it enables us to create more opportunities for the people of northeast Mississippi to enhance their skills and for us to better contribute to economic development because with this building, we can also provide extensive, specific workforce training to area industry and help our economic developers recruit more industry to this area," NEMCC president Dr. Ricky G. Ford said.
He said the college wants to lead the way in enhancing the culture and ensuring people have good jobs to better provide for their families now and for generations to come.
College officials began looking into the purchase about three years ago. That's when the vision for the facility came to be, according to NEMCC executive vice president Dr. Craig-Ellis Sasser.
"Our plan is to combine workforce education and career technical education to provide more opportunities for our students, as well as the residents of northeast Mississippi," Sasser said.
Flexible training will be offered with timeframes of four weeks to two years. NEMCC will also operate a conference center with a commercial-style kitchen for students in the college's culinary arts program to gain experience providing food services for all events held in the center.
The college plans to eventually move more than 20 career-technical education programs to the facility. Moving those programs will allow them to grow while providing space for the development of new programs in the future, Jason Mattox, associate vice president for career-technical education, said.
There is no firm timeline set for development of the facility, Nadara Cole, NEMCC vice president for workforce training and economic development, said the building exemplifies the work "community" in community college.
"It will enhance our ability to assist the unemployed and under-employed to move toward a better career pathway," Cole said. "They may begin with short-term workforce training and learn the skills it takes to land a better job or be successful in a degree program."