BOONEVILLE • Northeast Mississippi Community College administrators are planning a “back to normal,” traditional schedule of in-person classes for the upcoming spring 2021 semester, the college announced on Wednesday.
Students will continue to have options like using Zoom, taking online classes, or utilizing hybrid delivery for instruction.
In-person, full term classes will begin on Jan. 11, 2021.
NEMCC President Dr. Ricky G. Ford said results from a student survey showed most students wanted to to return to the traditional college classroom setting.
“We are proud to be a student-centered institution,” Ford said, “and our students want to be in the classroom.”
Ford said he understands that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over and the college will proceed with resuming a more traditional class structure with extreme caution. School officials will continue to encourage the campus community to practice good hygiene, socially distance and wear masks.
For said the school’s instructors are “preparing for the majority of our students to be in their classrooms in January.”
Priority registration for currently enrolled students is set for Oct. 30. Sophomore can begin entering schedules at 8 a.m. and freshmen will follow at 9 a.m.
Regular registration opens on Nov. 9 and will continue through Jan. 8, 2021.
Administrative offices will re-open following the Christmas/New Year’s holiday break on Jan. 4, 2021. Hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. until noon on Friday. Office hours will be extended on Jan. 7, 2021 until 6 p.m. at all campuses (Booneville, Corinth and New Albany).
For more information, current and potential students can contact Northeast at 1-800-555-2154, email admitme@nemcc.edu or visit www.nemcc.edu.