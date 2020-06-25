BOONEVILLE • Jeffrey Powell, webmaster and technology specialist at Northeast Mississippi Community College, died on Tuesday at the age of 44.
He had also been a student at the college, a Career Development Academy director, Apple Distinguished Educator and the college’s first African American head coach.
Northeast President Dr. Ricky G. Ford said the Northeast Family is heartbroken by Powell’s passing, and extended thoughts and prayers to his friends and family.
“Jeffrey was a huge face of Northeast and will be missed tremendously,” Ford said. “His passion for technology usage in the classroom was amazing. He was definitely a driving force that moved our technology initiative forward. Northeast Mississippi Community College is much better because of the time Jeffrey Powell was here.”
Powell, a Tishomingo native, arrived on the Northeast campus in 1994 as a student and completed his associate of arts degree in biology before heading off to a four-year university. It wasn’t long before Powell returned to Northeast and left his legacy on the college.
Powell became NEMCC’s webmaster in 2001 and was the go-to person for issues concerning technology in the classroom during his 19 years at the college.
One of Powell’s greatest achievements was the implementation of a 1:1 iPad initiative, which put an iPad in the hands of every student. In 2018, Northeast became the first community college in the country to offer an all-inclusive iPad initiative that included academic and technical instruction.
Powell’s vision of embracing technology and sharing it with the students was put to the test in spring 2020 when Northeast, along with many other educational institutions, was forced to move all courses online due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
NEMCC became one of the first institutions of higher education to transition more than 600 classes online in the span of a few days thanks to the iPad initiative.
Powell’s love for technology led to the creation of the Mobile Learning Conference, which celebrated its 12th year last week and had its largest attendance ever with more than 2,000 people from 38 states and 22 countries, according to NEMCC.
The intensive three-day conference helped instructors better understand the value of technology and how to leverage it in the classroom.
Powell’s Mobile Learning Conference opened doors for many instructors to embrace technology in the classroom by bringing in technology specialists around the world to help promote a student-first mentality in the classroom.
In his position as Instructional Technology Specialist, he created his own niche by connecting all offices to help Northeast become an Apple Distinguished School and a Top 10 Digital College.
Powell became the school’s first Apple Distinguished Educator in 2013, and in 2017 he became the first person in the state to receive the Olon E. Ray Leadership and Innovation Award at the Creating Futures Through Technology Conference in Biloxi for technological innovation.
Powell was the founder of the augmented and virtual reality festival at Northeast and helped push for an AR/VR lab at the college, according to a statement from NEMCC.
Powell also helped start the NEMCC Youth Career Development Academy that benefits children in Booneville/Prentiss County, Corinth/Alcorn County and New Albany/Union County by providing after school and summer academic and enrichment programs. During those after school sessions, students receive intensive tutoring in academic work, life skills lessons and career development advice.
Through his leadership, Powell helped guide a team of students to the state championship in web design, third place in spirit and sportsmanship at the state level, rookie of the year team and a ninth-place placement at the BEST Robotics competition.
Powell also made his mark on athletics when he became the college’s first African American head coach, taking over the reins of the Northeast tennis program in 2007 after a brief hiatus.
His rigorous scheduling helped the tennis team return to dominance the next year as it shared the opening-day lead at the national tournament and finished in ninth place at the National Junior College Athletics Association’s Division III National Championships in Plano, Texas.
Powell had recently completed “First Steps to Freedom: Corinth Contraband Camp,” a multi-year project that brought the Contraband Camp in Corinth to life through augmented and virtual reality.
Along with retired Northeast history instructor Carla Falkner and the National Parks Service, Mississippi Humanities Council, Mississippi Hills, the City of Corinth and the Corinth Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, Powell created the “First Steps to Freedom: Corinth Contraband Experience,” which gives viewers insights into the lives of freed slaves.
He often spoke at local civic clubs like The Alliance in Corinth to aid businesses that would like to know more about technology, and helped veteran photographers Dr. Larry Anderson and Michael H. Miller host the 2017 Fall Foliage Photo Safari at Tishomingo State Park that had more than 60 professional and amateur photographers from as far away as Indianapolis, Indiana attend the one-day event.
Powell was a member of the Executive Board for the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi, on the board for the Booneville Boys and Girls Club and a member of the Carter’s Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Tishomingo County.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25 at the Deaton Funeral Home in Belmont from 5 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will begin at noon Friday at Carter’s Branch Cemetery in eastern Tishomingo County.
A memorial scholarship has been created in Powell’s honor at the Northeast Mississippi Community College Development Foundation and Alumni Association. Donations can be made by visiting http://weblink.donorperfect.com/nemccfoundationonlinedonationform.