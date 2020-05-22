BOONEVILLE — Northeast Mississippi Community College will conduct a drive-through iPad pick-up for Summer I and Summer II terms.
Times for pick up are from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 28, and on Monday, June 1.
Students who wish to pick up their iPad on Friday, May 29, may do so between 8 a.m. and noon.
Those enrolled in either summer term at Northeast who want to purchase an iPad may do so by visiting the Northeast homepage at http://www.nemcc.edu and clicking on the “Summer iPad Pick-Up” under the Upcoming Events section on the left-hand portion of the page.
Students have a choice of purchasing an iPad for the summer term and the rest of their time at the college or renting one for just the summer terms.
Cost for a new iPad is $346 and the student will keep the device after their time at Northeast or $100 for a rental for the summer.
Students who currently have an iPad will not have to purchase a new device as long as the current device can run the most up-to-date operating system (iOS 13).
Students must select a time when they will be picking up their iPad so that all precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus are observed.
Pick up will happen on Cunningham Boulevard in front of the Haney Union and students who are picking up their iPad are asked to remain in their vehicles and someone will deliver the device to them.
Due to concerns over COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), all summer terms at the college have transitioned to online learning.
Summer I term at Northeast begins on Monday, June 1 and runs through Thursday, June 25 with final exams on Friday, June 26.
Summer II term begins on Monday, July 6 and runs through Thursday, July 30 with final exams on Friday, July 31.
For more information about Northeast Mississippi Community College, visit the college's homepage at http://www.nemcc.edu.