BOONEVILLE - Northeast Mississippi Community College’s Division of Fine Arts is hosting its Annual High School Art Competition today through Feb. 11 in the Anderson Hall Art Gallery.
High school students from Northeast’s five-county district (Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union) may submit entries in the drawing, 2D design, 3D design/ceramics, painting/mixed media, and photography/printmaking/computer graphics.
Gallery hours are 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For more information, contact Terry Anderson at 662-720-7336 or tfanderson@nemcc.edu.