BOONEVILLE - Northeast Mississippi Community College’s Anderson Hall Art Gallery is the host site for the 2020 Mississippi Community/Junior College Art Instructor’s Association State Art Competition March 2-27.
Twelve of the state’s 15 community colleges are participating with 150 2-Dimensional works and 29 3-Dimensional works to be displayed and judged. Categories include Painting/Mixed Media, Drawing, 2-D and 3-D Design, Digital/Computer Art, Photography, Printmaking and Ceramics.
Winners will be announced during the show-opening reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, March 2. A closing reception is set for 11 a.m. Friday, March 27. Both events are scheduled to be held in the Art Gallery.
“The State Art Show is hosted regionally on a rotating basis by one of the participating colleges,” said Northeast art instructor Melody Shinn, who is currently serving as MC/JCAIA president. "This is Northeast’s second time in the past 10 years to host the competition. For students and everyone in our community, this is a great opportunity to see a showcase of artistic talent in these works gathered from across the state.
The show is open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday.