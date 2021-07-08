TUPELO • Northeast Mississippi Community College is set to launch the “Northeast Promise” scholarship, a last-dollar scholarship to fund any remaining tuition or mandatory feeds balance after all other forms of aid (like a Pell grant, institutional merit or activity scholarship or Northeast Development Foundation scholarships) have been applied, excluding housing and meals.
It’s part of an ongoing effort to make higher education more accessible to the residents of North Mississippi.
The “Northeast Promise” scholarship will be available only to career and technical students initially. But as workforce needs evolve, Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford said the college will look to expand the program to include other programs like health sciences that may benefit as well.
“We’re extremely proud to be in a position to offer this scholarship opportunity,” Ford added.
Along with easing a financial burden, students receiving the “Northeast Promise” will also receive support though mandatory meetings with their academic advisor.
Each student participating in the program must meet specific criteria to remain eligible semester-to-semester and year-to-year, like renewing their FAFSA by a specific deadline each year, the mandatory meetings with their advisor and maintaining at least a 2.0 GPA each semester.
Students can receive “Northeast Promise” funds for up to four semesters or until they earn their associate degree or certificate.
To apply for the “Northeast Promise” scholarship, students must first be admitted to NEMCC and submit the FAFSA.
After receiving an acceptance letter from Northeast, the application for “Northeast Promise” can be found on the college website at www.nemcc.edu.
Other steps include completing a career assessment and exploration activities.
Instructions will be sent to students via their Northeast email account and/or text message, and recipients will attend a mandatory Northeast orientation session.
The deadline for applications is Friday, Aug. 6, for the upcoming school year. The Fall 2022 deadline is Friday, April 1, 2022.
For more information about the “Northeast Promise,” students and parents can visit Northeast’s website at www.nemcc.edu or call 1-800-555-2154.