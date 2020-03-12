Northeast Mississippi Community College will end face-to-face instruction at its Booneville, Corinth and New Albany campuses for the semester beginning Monday, March 16, as Itawamba Community College considers a similar plan
Classes will transition to online instruction at NEMCC beginning Monday, March 23.
ICC announced on Thursday evening that it's extending spring break through March 23 to allow "time to monitor the situation and prepare a plan for traditional courses to continue in an online delivery format, if needed."
Traditional online classes will continue on a regular schedule for both colleges. NEMCC announced that dorms will remain closed and ICC has asked that all residential students refrain from returning to campus until further notice, assuring students they'll receive an update from the housing office early next week.
NEMCC students should refer to Canvas and/or their school email account for additional information regarding the remainder of the semester schedule as administration continues to monitor the situation and alert the campus community as necessary.
NEMCC president Dr. Ricky G. Ford said the college will continue to do everything possible to prevent any health-related issues that may affect the campus community.
“Due to our iPad initiative and advanced strategies in online instruction, we are confident we will transition our traditional face-to-face instruction to an online delivery very effectively," Ford said.
NEMCC administration, faculty and staff will report to work as scheduled Monday, March 16. ICC's administration will reach out to faculty and staff regarding roles needed on campus the week of March 16.
All athletic events, extracurricular activities and community-related events are canceled at NEMCC until March 30. ICC has canceled athletic events and practices through March 30 and campus activities/events at all locations until further notice.