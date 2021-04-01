Northeast Mississippi Community College will offer summer school classes for free and cover $550 in living expenses to students who enroll, the college announced on Thursday.
All students, including dual enrollment students, who meet the college’s general enrollment requirements can apply regardless of program of study beginning April 1.
"With free tuition this summer and extra cash for living expenses, now is the perfect time for you to go to college or come back,” NEMCC executive vice president Craig-Ellis Sasser said.
Students can apply for tuition for a minimum of three and maximum of 12 credit hours during the 2021 summer session at Northeast. The Summer I session begins Tuesday, June 1, and Summer II begins Monday, July 5.
The deadline to apply is noon on Friday, May 14.
“It’s a great opportunity,” vice president of student services Ray Scott said. “We’re excited to be able to do this for our current and prospective students as well as our community."
Students can apply online at www.nemcc.edu. For more information, the Admissions Office can be contacted at 1-800-555-2154 or by email at admissions@nemcc.edu.