BOONEVILLE • Northeast Mississippi Community College leaders announced plans Thursday afternoon to open a student health services center in 2023.
Dr. Laurence L. Dennis will serve as medical director of the NEMCC Student Health Services Center. He has practiced internal medicine in Booneville for more than 30 years and operates the Northeast Mississippi Internal Medicine clinic.
The center will provide an opportunity for NEMCC students, employees and family members of employees, particularly those who do not have health care coverage, to seek free quality care.
There will be approximately 15 staff members, including five physicians specializing in internal medicine, psychiatry and sleep disorders, along with three nurse practitioners.
The center will be located at 202 North First Street in Booneville, alongside Dennis's existing clinic. It's just down the road from the NEMCC campus and right across the street from Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville. That location and the clinic's existing relationship with the hospital will enable doctors to order tests and send patients there as need be.
"My vision for Northeast and for Northeast Mississippi is to have a healthy workplace and have a healthy society," NEMCC President Dr. Ricky G. Ford said. "But in order to do that, you've got to have opportunities for your employees and your students to have access to health services."
NEMCC officials and Dennis began discussing plans for the student health center in 2019, but things were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Planning resumed in 2021, and the center is on track to begin seeing students next year.
"We decided that this was a great opportunity for us to have a full-fledged health clinic that provides all the services, all the screenings that are necessary," Ford said. "This provided an opportunity for us to offer health services at little or no cost to all of our full-time students."
Ford said he believes there is a direct correlation between student retention and performance with student access to quality health care. He expects the physical and mental health services offered at the center to lower absenteeism in the classroom and foster a healthier student body at Northeast.
The center's services will extend to employees and their family members as well in an effort to promote health among the college's workforce.
Having a clinical site so close to campus will also benefit the students and faculty of Northeast's health sciences programs.
"Students in nursing, medical lab, radiology, our new digital sonography program will all benefit from this new facility," Ford said.
The college will conduct a pilot in early 2023 with plans to open the center in March 2023. The center will initially serve students Monday through Friday, but will eventually expand to seven days per week.
