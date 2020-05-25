BOONEVILLE - Each May, Northeast Mississippi Community College graduates line up along Cunningham Boulevard to process into Bonner Arnold Coliseum for the college’s annual commencement ceremonies. This year, however, due to restrictions on large social gatherings and distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony itself will be held on the Boulevard as Northeast stages a drive-through graduation to recognize its class of 2020.
From 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 4, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, June 5, graduates are invited to come to campus to receive diplomas and be officially congratulated by Northeast faculty, staff and administrators, including President Dr. Ricky G. Ford and Executive Vice President Dr. Craig-Ellis Sasser.
“We feel it is just as important to recognize our graduates this year as it normally is even though these circumstances are far from normal,” Ford said.
“We will be respectful and follow all the guidelines that are in place to help keep everyone safe and healthy,” Ford continued. “We won’t be shaking anyone’s hand as we usually do and our staff will wear masks.
"The only time graduates will have to get out of their vehicle is if they want a photograph taken."
As graduates turn onto Cunningham Boulevard from Second Street, they will be directed by Campus Police to a check-in station at the intersection of the Boulevard and Jefferson Street. From there, vehicles will pull back onto the Boulevard and process to diploma jacket presentation stations where graduates will be greeted by Ford or Sasser while they remain in their vehicle.
A Northeast ID or valid government issued photo ID is required to participate.
An optional stop for a photo will be available on the west side of Bonner Arnold Coliseum. Photos may be downloaded at nemcctigers.sumgmug.com.
Weather permitting, both ceremonies will be live streamed on nemcctv.com, Black and Gold channels.
For more information visit Northeast online at nemcc.edu or call 1-800-555-2154.