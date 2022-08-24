BOONEVILLE, Miss. - Traditionally, Northeast Mississippi Community College students that transfer to a Mississippi four-year college or university perform very well in the classroom.
Statistics included in the 2022 Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Transfer Grade Point Average (GPA) at Graduation/Community College Graduates from IHLs report show that trend continues.
According to the report, students from Northeast who graduated from an in-state IHL in 2022 did so with a 3.33 GPA, which ranks number one in the state among the 15 two-year institutions. Student from Northeast earning bachelor’s degrees with 30 or more transfer hours recorded a 3.34 GPA, which also ranks the Booneville-based community college number one among all community colleges in Mississippi.
Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford said these statistics not only speak highly of the students who attend Northeast, but of the faculty and staff as well.
“We are so proud of the work our students do in the classroom while they are here,” Ford said. “They are to be congratulated for their outstanding academic performance.
“At the same time, we believe we have a faculty that places a premium on quality of instruction and a Student Success Center staff that helps pave the way for our students to be successful. It’s a total team effort. We congratulate them as well."
Since 2013, over 30,000 students from Mississippi’s 15 two-year colleges graduated with a bachelor’s degree. On average, over 3,300 of those degrees are earned per year. The number of degrees awarded to community college transfers in 2022 by IHL institutions increased by 16.5 percent compared to 2013.
Dr. Michele Baragona, vice president of instruction at Northeast said the college acknowledges it’s responsibility to prepare its students who desire to transfer to a four-year college or university to perform at the highest level.
“Obviously, we are excited about these statistics and proud of all the hard work our students do that leads to their achievements,” Baragona said,
“This is why we are here. Our job is to get our students ready to transfer from here and do great things at the next level.”
