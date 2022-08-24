djr-2020-01-09-news-necc-apple-twp1 (copy)

Northeast Mississippi Community College President Ricky Ford announces that NEMCC has been named an Apple Distinguished School in January 2020.

 Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM/

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BOONEVILLE, Miss. - Traditionally, Northeast Mississippi Community College students that transfer to a Mississippi four-year college or university perform very well in the classroom.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus