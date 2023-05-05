BOONEVILLE — An annual summer technology conference hosted by Northeast Mississippi Community College has been renamed in honor of its late founder, the college announced Thursday.
Jeffrey Powell, an Apple Distinguished Educator and advocate for technology in education, founded the Mobile Learning Conference in 2009 as a small workshop on the Northeast campuses in Booneville and Corinth.
The conference will now be known as the Jeffrey Powell Mobile Learning Conference to honor the memory of the longtime educator who died on June 23, 2020, at age 44.
"Jeffrey had a passion and vision for the infusion of technology into the instructional process, and this recognition only enhances that vision," NEMCC president Dr. Ricky G. Ford said. "We will continue to educate our educational partners, enhance the mission of Mobile Learning and honor Jeffrey as well."
Since its inception, the conference has grown into a global event connecting educators from around the world. It's an invaluable resource for educators looking to integrate technology into their classrooms and enhance teaching and learning.
The Jeffrey Powell Mobile Learning Conference will continue to serve as a platform for educators to share ideas, strategies and best practices for using technology to improve teaching and learning.
"Mobile Learning is an important aspect of education in today's digital age, and it's crucial to have leaders like Jeffrey Powell who are passionate about exploring its potential to transform learning," Dr. Michelle Baragona, NEMCC vice president of instruction, said. "By naming the conference after him and continuing to support his vision, we are not only honoring his achievements but also inspiring others to follow in his footsteps and explore the possibilities of mobile learning in education."
The 2023 Jeffrey Powell Mobile Learning Conference will be held virtually and in person this year, with virtual sessions held June 8 and 9 and the in-person conference June 12 through 14 on the Northeast Corinth campus. Participating educators can earn continuing education units (CEUs) from the virtual or in-person conference.
"Overall, honoring Jeffrey and continuing to support his vision of technology in education is a positive step towards advancing the field of educational technology and ensuring that his contributions are recognized and valued," Baragona said.
For more information about the conference and to register, visit the conference website or contact Dr. Carlena Benjamin at cmbenjamin@nemcc.edu.
