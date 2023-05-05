Jeffrey Powell

Northeast Mississippi Community College institutional technology specialist Jeffrey Powell, a native of Tishomingo, was instrumental in making Northeast one of the top digital colleges in the country and helping the college earn its recognition as an Apple Distinguished School.

BOONEVILLE — An annual summer technology conference hosted by Northeast Mississippi Community College has been renamed in honor of its late founder, the college announced Thursday.

