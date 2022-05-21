NETTLETON • Nettleton High School celebrated the hard work of its class of 2022 graduates in a ceremony on the school's football field Friday night.
Connor Baulch, Nettleton's 2022 senior class president, welcomed the crowd on behalf of the school's 96 graduates.
"We have all worked in order to make it to this very beautiful moment," Baulch said. "There is no doubt that we will carry everything we've experienced throughout our high school career with us for the rest of our lives."
Salutatorian Annalyn Housley said the ceremony should not be looked at as just another accomplishment, but an open door leading to a new pathway.
While the future no doubt holds much success and many achievements, it holds challenges and struggles as well, she said. She encouraged her classmates to hold fast to their faith in God when times are tough.
Quoting Psalm 94:18-19, Housley said, "When I said, 'My foot is slipping,' your unfailing love, Lord, supported me. When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy"
Valedictorian Blake Williamson encouraged his classmates to value what they'd accomplished by finishing high school and earning their diplomas, but also told them the best tool in life is something more: self respect.
"Kids with a high school diploma don't think of their accomplishments when they are depressed and frustrated," he said. "Students in college aren't excited about their education opportunities when they are unhappy with who they see in the mirror. People with the largest salaries aren't concerned with their financial success when they hate themselves."
It's all too easy to become overwhelmed when people ask about college and career plans, Williamson said.
"These questions are embedded in our brains at this point," he said. "How are you feeling though? Do you wake up in the middle of the night stressed and upset? Are you happy with who you are? Taking care of your education is important but taking care of yourself is important."
Williamson's parting words to his classmates implored them to have faith in themselves and to be proud of the people they've become.
"It does not take a big salary, the best grades, the best looks or the best clothes to live a successful life," he told them. "It takes loving yourself, respecting yourself, embracing yourself."