NETTLETON — Graduating seniors of Nettleton High School were greeted by a gymnasium packed with friends, family and former teachers during their Friday night graduation ceremony.
In fact, the gym was so full, the school ran out of seats, forcing some attendants to sit outside and watch the event through the small glass of a schoolhouse door.
Nettleton High School Principal Megan Garner, who first took on the role as principal in Fall 2021, congratulated the 77 graduating seniors she helped usher through their high school educations, praised the graduating class’ accomplishments.
“Today, we honor you and your accomplishments, but we also need to take a moment that has prayed for you, supported you, helped you learn hard lessons, encouraged you when you failed, celebrated your achievements and most importantly, loved you through it all,” she said. “Graduates, as you take this big step and move forward with your lives, may you always remember who you are and where you came from … Remember, once a tiger, always a tiger.”
Salutatorian Blake Peters said he was proud of his graduating class for making it to this day. He focused on the togetherness of his class.
“We made it finally,” he said. “From kindergarten to now, I’ve seen each and every one of you learn, grow and overcome obstacles. We lost friends, and we’ve made connections … Wherever you go, you carry a fire in your heart. One that cannot be put out. It might become dim at times, but you will never lose it. All it takes is a spark to make a forest fire. I know in your darkest hour, you will find this light. I know this because each of you helped me find the light when I needed it most.”
Walking in pairs down the aisle to their seats, graduates gave affection to one another with handshakes, hugs, fist bumps and high fives, smiling all the while.
Valedictorian Payne Hairald thanked his fellow graduates, classmates, teachers, parents and everyone that contributed to not only his success but also the success of every student in the district. He said he believed Nettleton’s 2023 graduating class left the school better than they found it, and he hopes next year’s graduating class will do the same.
In his speech, he stressed the importance of effort in the next phase of their lives.
“To my fellow graduates, I will leave you with this important phrase: effort, not perfection,” he said, adding that whatever path his classmates choose after graduation, from attending college, joining the workforce or enlisting in a military branch, they must focus on giving their best without being bogged down by trying to reach perfection.
