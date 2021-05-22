TUPELO • Dozens of Nettleton High School Class of 2021 graduates celebrated their accomplishments with friends and family at the BancorpSouth Arena on Saturday morning.
Following the traditional graduation processional to the tune of "Pomp and Circumstance," Sarah Raper led the crowd in prayer before a welcome address by Casey Joe Fowler.
"Nettleton High School will always hold a special place in our hearts," Fowler said. "First of all, I want to thank God for his many blessings. I also want to thank parents, teachers and administration for allowing us to have this event. Now, mamas get your tissues ready and dads, get your cameras out."
In her speech, Valedictorian Viviann Housley reminded classmates that they're going to make mistakes in life, but they shouldn't dwell on them.
She recalled being upset while riding home from school with her father after scoring a 95 out of 100 on an Algebra II test.
He shared a quote from author Joyce Meyer, which Housley in turn shared with her classmates: "Strive for excellence, not perfection, because we don't live in a perfect world."
Having been homeschooled as a child, Housley told her fellow seniors that her only image of high school before stepping through the doors of Nettleton was what she had seen on television. That motif ran through her speech as she looked back at the "seasons" they experienced together.
"Classmates, I hope you carry a piece of Nettleton with you through every episode of your life," Housley said. "I hope one day we'll reunite for a sequel. I cannot wait to see the spinoffs of your success."
After 73 of Nettleton’s seniors crossed the stage to receive their diplomas, a special diploma presentation was made to the mother of Jamonte Guines, a graduate currently recovering in the hospital from a serious car accident, since he couldn’t be there to accept it himself.
NHS Principal Justin Hollis said having a traditional graduation ceremony meant the world to his students.
"The last year-and-a-half of their high school career, they have dealt with so many obstacles that nobody before them has had to deal with," Hollis said, adding that it took "great character, integrity and work ethic" to make it through high school during the pandemic.