TUPELO • Lee County School District buses have been equipped with new five-camera security systems, which district officials believe will make transportation to and from school safer for both students and drivers.
The AngelTrax Vulcan Series cameras were installed on each of the district’s 133 buses in October and November 2020. They cost approximately $1,700 per bus for a total of $230,000, including the cost of spare parts, training and installation.
Funding for the project came from a $15 million bond issue approved by Lee County voters in January 2020 to pay for the new career and technical education center, infrastructure improvements and security upgrades.
“Everything that we’re doing associated with our school safety projects and improving those have been to ensure the safety of our students and employees,” LCSD Superintendent Coke Magee said. “This is a part of that.”
Each bus has one front-facing camera attached to the windshield. Four 180-degree surveillance cameras, which record in 1080p resolution, are positioned throughout the bus.
LCSD’s lead mechanic, Gary Moore, said the previous system only had one or two cameras per vehicle and “just didn’t cover the whole bus.”
Conversations among building-level personnel, administrators and transportation directors resulted in the realization that upgraded camera systems could benefit the school’s bussing system.
Magee said it having the new camera system improves all aspects of transporting students — from resolving conflicts on school buses to reducing vandalism and discouraging bullying.
“We can see everything that happens on a school bus,” Magee said. “It’s already made a big difference in the amount of bus discipline that we see. Just the overall environment on buses is better.
Video is stored on a physical hard drive inside the bus, but the camera system also has Wi-Fi capabilities, allowing video to be automatically downloaded at each school when a bus pulls into the parking lot.
Along with the interior cameras to monitor students, the front-view camera mounted to the windshield can capture the tag number of a car that passes a bus illegally or document any incidents involving students crossing the road in front of the bus.
While there aren’t real-time monitors showing that footage to drivers, it is being recorded and stored in the event that it’s needed.
“These camera systems allow us to see outside of the bus as well as inside of the bus,” Magee said. “It just really gives us a safer environment on our school buses for our students and our drivers.”