North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented college scholarships to (front row, from left) Rachel Frick, Tupelo High School; Abigail Moeller, Excelsior Classical home school cooperative; Keely-Paige Stafford, Shannon High School; (second row, from left) Josie Alanna Sims, Nettleton High School; Olivia Morris, Tupelo High School; and (third row, from left) Grace McFarling, Eli Hannon and Lilly McCully, all of Saltillo High School.