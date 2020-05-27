TUPELO — North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented college scholarships to Rachel Frick, Tupelo High School; Abigail Moeller, Excelsior Classical home school cooperative; Keely-Paige Stafford, Shannon High School; Josie Alanna Sims, Nettleton High School; Olivia Morris, Tupelo High School; and Grace McFarling, Eli Hannon and Lilly McCully, all of Saltillo High School.
Each student received a $2,000 scholarship from the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi to pursue a health care career. Applicants are judged on ACT score, high school transcript, curriculum taken as it pertains to the chosen field, extracurricular activities, letters of recommendation, interview and their personal statements.