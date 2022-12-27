In this 2017 file photo, Robyn Talley, from left, Jessica Raines and Letitia Sanders use scopes to pick up pieces of candy to show the precision of the devices used in surgery at the North Mississippi Medical Center tent at the “Imagine the Possibilities” career expo.
TUPELO — Employees at North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC) will share some of their expertise with local high school students later this winter.
The Tupelo-based hospital will host a Mentorship Academy for high school students beginning March 7, 2023. Participants will meet from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays for six weeks, except for the week of spring break. Students will also be required to complete a two-hour shadowing session during each of those weeks.
Along with their application, students are required to submit their high school transcript, a 250-word essay, references and their ACT score if taken (not required). Interviews will be held at NMMC or virtually.
Following successful completion of the Mentorship Academy, each participant will receive certified nursing assistant training during the summer. The 80-hour Certified Nursing Assistant Program will be held June 5 through 21 at Itawamba Community College’s Belden campus.
For more information, call (662) 377-6850 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-8430-3375). The NMMC Mentorship Academy is made possible by grants from the Bower Foundation.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.