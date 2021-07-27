OXFORD • The Oxford School District will recommend, but not require, that face masks be worn by non-vaccinated students and staff for the 2021-22 school year after a 4-to-1 vote by the district's Board of Trustees in favor of the district's "Return to Learn" plan Monday night.
Bradley Roberson, who took over as OSD superintendent on July 1, said he and the board received approximately 200 emails and more than 350 comments submitted through the district's online comment form before the meeting.
He implored those who attended in-person and online via livestream to pursue unity regardless of which side of the issue they stood on.
Roberson was discouraged by the spirit of comments received by people on both sides of the argument. The debate, he said, quickly took on a "political persona" that seems to be driving society today: the belief that "there always has to be a winner and a loser."
"While I've never been one to think that everyone should get a trophy in competition, y'all, this isn't a game," Roberson said. "We're not competing against each other. There's nothing more important than the education of our kids and their future. We can't afford to have any losers in education."
The topic of face mask requirements in schools was hotly debated by Oxford parents leading up to the board meeting, with two competing Change.org petitions created — one in favor of a mask mandate for students under the age of 12, who aren't currently eligible for vaccination, and another in favor of making masks optional.
One parent, Tara Denevan, who started the petition in favor of making masks optional and serves as one of two admins for a private Facebook group called "Parents AGAINST Mask Mandates In Oxford School District," delivered a five-minute address to the board during the public participation portion of the meeting.
"I come to you today representing a large group of stakeholders in the Oxford School District to ask that you give us a choice — the choice as parents to do what we know is best for our children and our families by making masks optional at school for this upcoming school year,' Denevan said.
She argued that masks can harm children, citing "numerous scientific papers" she claims concluded that "wearing face masks for extended periods of time puts the wearer, especially children, in imminent risk of physical and psychological harms."
The board thanked Denevan for her comments but did not offer a direct response.
The "Return to Learn" plan, as approved by the board, highlights various ways in which OSD intends to educate students while considering the health of both students and staff. Among guidance for social distancing and mitigation strategies is the topic of face coverings.
"Face coverings are recommended, but not required for all non-vaccinated faculty, staff, students, and visitors inside OSD buildings," the plan reads.
It goes on to say that "the superintendent may require masks for all faculty, staff and students if state and/or local health data indicates a need to do so or if federal and/or state health guidelines call for such measures."
Face masks or alternative coverings like face shields were required in all of Mississippi's K-12 schools for children age 6 and older by Executive Order issued by Gov. Tate Reeves. The order ended with the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year, and Reeves has said he does not anticipate issuing another statewide mask mandate for schools, so the decision is left to each district's school board.
In deciding the face mask issue for Oxford Schools, Roberson said he felt it necessary to consider comprehensive data rather than basing his decision on a single source.
While citing the usual guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), Roberson also considered Lafayette County's vaccination rate, which is considerably higher than the statewide average. At least 46% of Lafayette County residents have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 43% are fully vaccinated, while for the state as a whole 36% have received one dose and only about 32% are fully vaccinated.
And Oxford School District's vaccination rate is even better, according to Roberson. 79% of OSD staff had been vaccinated as of July 26 and of the 21% who were not yet vaccinated, one fifth of them said they plan to start the vaccination process before school begins. That means roughly 83% of staff members should be vaccinated as the school year kicks off on Friday, August 6.
Roberson said only about 9.7% of current hospitalizations at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford are a result of COVID-19 and local infection rates are lower now than during previous waves and peaks in the pandemic.
Another important consideration was health and safety data from the district's summer school. Around 650 students and 50 staff members participated in Oxford's summer school, where masks were optional. Administrators estimated less than 10% of students/staff wore a face covering, and staff reported zero COVID cases during the 20 days of instruction.
Ultimately, Roberson based his decision on local data rather than state and national data, but said the plan is fluid and subject to change as conditions do. There may even be further conversations before school begins, he said.
"This is not a one and done decision," Roberson said. "It's definitely not a time to throw away your mask. I simply feel it's the best plan at this moment to provide our teachers and staff the best opportunity to meet our four goals outlined in the plan."
After strongly urging his fellow board members to vote "no," the sole vote against approving the "Return to Learn" plan came from OSD Board of Trustees member Ray Hill.
Prior to the vote, Hill highlighted the fact that throughout the pandemic he has always voted to follow the recommendations of the CDC, MSDH and the American Academy of Pediatrics. He said the entire board had followed those recommendations before Monday night's vote.
MSDH and the CDC recommend that non-vaccinated individuals older than 2 years old wear face masks indoor in school settings. The American Academy of Pediatrics goes a step further and recommends that everyone older than 2 wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
"I think we need to be clear that the COVID policy we are being asked to vote on tonight does not follow the recommendations of these experts," Hill said. "And for that reason, I cannot support it."
Not following the recommendations of health experts is not only misguided in the short term, Hill said. He feels it will hurt the board's ability to make pandemic-related decisions going forward.
"Once you choose public opinion over the advice of public health experts, there really is no going back, at least not in any credible sense," Hill said. "Majority rule is not the way to pass public health policy. That is a precarious position to be in, especially given the rise of COVID cases, this insidious Delta variant, as well as the fact that we live in a state with one of the absolute worst vaccination rates."