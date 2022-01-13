School Closings File

Here’s a list of schools that will be closed Friday, Jan. 14: 

Tupelo Public School District

Closed due to COVID-related teacher shortages.

Reopens Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Tupelo Christian Preparatory School

Closed due to high number of student absences related to increase of COVID-19 cases, flu and strep.

Reopens Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Pontotoc City Schools

Closed due to COVID-19 cases; Pontotoc City School District students will participate in virtual learning Friday, January 14.

Reopens Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Oxford School District

Extended MLK holiday and closed all campuses; there will be no virtual instruction.

Reopens Tuesday, Jan. 18.

We will update this story as more closings are announced.

