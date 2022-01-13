Sorry, an error occurred.
Reporter
Here’s a list of schools that will be closed Friday, Jan. 14:
Closed due to COVID-related teacher shortages.
Reopens Wednesday, Jan. 19.
»FULL UPDATE: Tupelo Public School District closes Friday, Tuesday due to Omicorn-related teacher shortage
Closed due to high number of student absences related to increase of COVID-19 cases, flu and strep.
Reopens Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Closed due to COVID-19 cases; Pontotoc City School District students will participate in virtual learning Friday, January 14.
»FULL UPDATE: Pontotoc City Schools will utilize virtual learning Friday due to COVID
Extended MLK holiday and closed all campuses; there will be no virtual instruction.
We will update this story as more closings are announced.
danny.mcarthur@djournal.com
Danny, the community voices reporter, covers social issues and nonprofits for the Daily Journal.
