TUPELO • Thousands of graduating seniors will cross the stage at schools across Northeast Mississippi to receive their high school diplomas this weekend.
Tupelo High School, the largest high school in Mississippi, will host a ceremony to honor more than 460 graduating Class of 2022 seniors at 7 p.m. Friday in the BancorpSouth Arena.
“When they came to school four years ago in ninth grade, they didn’t realize they were about to go through probably the most difficult time in education with the pandemic," THS principal Art Dobbs said. "They came out shining and they have a bright future in front of them.”
This will be Dobbs' final graduation ceremony as principal. He announced in March that he would step down following the 2021-22 school year to take on a district-level position, serving as Tupelo Public School District's executive director of Educational Enhancement and Workforce Development.
It's bittersweet, Dobbs said, but he'll be cheering on next year's graduates from the audience.
Tupelo High's valedictorian is Nicol Milev, and the salutatorian is Bowen Mansell.
Other area schools hosting graduation ceremonies at the same time Friday include Mooreville High School and Nettleton High School on their respective football fields and Baldwyn High School in the school gymnasium.
Lee County School District's other two high schools, Saltillo and Shannon, will host their graduation ceremonies at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, on Saturday.
More than 220 graduates will walk across Saltillo High's football field to receive their diploma.
Principal Casey Dye described the Class of 2022 as a good bunch of kids who have done a lot for the community and have been service-oriented.
"They've got some of the biggest hearts of any group I've ever been around, and we're going to miss them," Dye said.
Saltillo High's valedictorian is Keili Ikemori, and the salutatorian is Connor McHenry.
At Shannon High School, more than 120 students will graduate at the school's Saturday evening ceremony.
Shannon High's valedictorian is Brandon Floyd, and the salutatorian is Tashunti Trice.
The Class of 2022 is unique for principal Dr. Jason Arledge because most of the graduates have been his students for seven years — during his four years as Shannon High's principal and for three years of his tenure as Shannon Middle School's assistant principal.
That relationship with these students provides a unique perspective in regards to growth, maturity and success in graduation, Arledge said.
Tupelo Christian Preparatory School's graduation ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday on the school's football field.