NEMYF

Officers for the 2022-2023 Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation include, back row, from left, CJ Shirley, chair; Vishnu Gadepaili, treasurer; Alea Hudson, secretary; and Kortlyn Wells, historian; and front row, from left, Whit Everitt, assistant chair; Sydney Barber, assistant chair; Marissa Kidd, assistant secretary; Alexandria Robertson, assistant historian.

 CREATE FOUNDATION I COURTESY

TUPELO • A local organization dedicated to developing the skill sets of young, future leaders has named its officers for 2022-2023.

Newsletters

Recommended for you