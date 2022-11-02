TUPELO • A local organization dedicated to developing the skill sets of young, future leaders has named its officers for 2022-2023.
Established by the CREATE Foundation in 2001, Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation is a youth-directed organization that offers area 11th and 12th graders opportunities to meet other students in the region and get involved in their respective communities. NEMYF encourages young people to make a difference in the lives of others through developing their own leadership and supporting philanthropy.
NEMYF members meet monthly from September through April with the goal of developing their leadership and fundraising skills. The 2022-2023 board includes 59 students across 32 schools representing 16 of the 17 counties the CREATE Foundation serves.
The current board first met in September, during which they learned about NEMYF’s history and the structure of boards and voted to update NEMYF bi-laws to increase the number of NEMYF students to up to 70 members annually.
Marissa Kidd, a junior from Columbus High School, sits on NEMYF’s board this year. She said she’s enjoyed working with the foundation so far.
“I like being in NEMYF as it gives me a chance to further my organizational and leadership skills,” said Kidd, who was elected as the board’s assistant secretary this year.
The organization held a retreat on Oct. 23, with Cory Lee of Cory Lee Leadership facilitating activities for the students to learn about leadership, communicating and connecting, and transformational values.
Officers were elected during the retreat. They include:
- Chair – CJ Shirley, West Union Attendance Center, Union
- Assistant Chair – Whit Everitt, Ingomar Attendance Center, Union
- Secretary – Alea Hudson, New Albany High School, Union
- Assistant Secretary – Marissa Kidd, Columbus High School, Lowndes
- Treasurer – Vishnu Gadepaili, Mississippi School for Math and Science, Lowndes
- Assistant Treasurer – Sydney Barber, Tupelo High School, Lee
- Historian – Kortlyn Wells, Shannon High School, Lee
- Assistant Historian – Alexandria Robertson, West Union Attendance Center, Union
CJ Shirley, a senior at West Union Attendance Center, is a returning board member who served as Assistant Chair last year and was elected as Chair for the 2022-2023 school year.
“The Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation has allowed me to be around others with a similar community focused mindset, and I really enjoy meeting the other board members from across Northeast Mississippi,” Shirley said. “Based on serving in a leadership role this year, I look forward to supporting our board as we find nonprofits doing impactful work that our board can support across the region.”
Based on the diligent work of each of the NEMYF cohorts, the endowment fund for this group has almost reached $140,000. Students raise money for their endowment fund, and they identify deserving nonprofit organizations in the spring and vote to allocate funds to meet the needs in their respective communities.
During the 2021-2022 school year, NEMFY board members distributed $5,520 to 10 organizations serving Northeast Mississippi youth and children. The group this year looks forward to raising and distributing more funds.
For more information about the Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation, visit the CREATE Foundation’s landing page for the organization https://createfoundation.com/youth-foundation/.
