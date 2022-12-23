Joe Sam Award

University of Mississippi pharmacy professor John Rimoldi, left, presents the 2022 Joseph Sam Distinguished Alumnus Award to Aaron Beeler. Beeler, a 2002 graduate, was Rimoldi's first graduate student at Ole Miss.

 COURTESY

OXFORD – Aaron Beeler, a 2002 alumnus of the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, has been named the Department of BioMolecular Sciences' 2022 Joseph Sam Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient.

