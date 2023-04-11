John Palmer

Ambassador John Palmer has been selected as the Legacy Award honoree of the Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy. The entrepreneur and University of Mississippi alumnus became a telecommunications pioneer. As a philanthropist, he has supported the MIND Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and MBA scholarships in the university's School of Business Administration.

OXFORD – Ambassador John N. Palmer, legendary philanthropist, entrepreneur and national leader, will be honored with the 2023 Legacy Award, presented yearly at the University of Mississippi by the Ole Miss Women's Council for Philanthropy.

