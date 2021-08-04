The University of Mississippi will require that face masks be worn in indoor public spaces on campus, regardless of vaccination status, Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce announced in a statement released Wednesday evening.
The mandate includes public office spaces, classrooms, conference rooms and other academic spaces like laboratories and libraries.
Masks must be worn in public parts of residence halls, dining facilities, the Student Union, Campus Rec and retail spaces.
Masks will also be required for extracurricular activities held in indoor on-campus spaces.
They will not be required outdoors.
"This new, temporary protocol is an evidence-based mitigation strategy which will assist us in delivering in-person learning and maintaining a full on-campus experience with the least amount of disruption," Boyce said in a statement.
The chancellor said he's optimistic it will ensure a successful start to the school year.
To guarantee a full in-person experience, the strategy is being embraced by all eight public universities in Mississippi, as well as other SEC universities, Boyce added.
"We will evaluate this protocol daily based on how spread of the virus evolves on campus and in our community," Boyce said. "Let me emphasize that we are implementing this temporary mitigation strategy as the least disruptive way to ensure a full campus experience."
He urged students to "do their part to keep themselves and our community safe" by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.