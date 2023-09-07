Band field dedication

The Pride of the South marching band practices Tuesday, Aug. 29, on its new practice field, which is a replica of Hollingsworth Field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The band members say their performances will be better prepared and polished during this football season because of the upgraded facility. 

 Amy Howell I Ole Miss

OXFORD – The University of Mississippi’s Pride of the South band is marching with renewed enthusiasm on its new $5.4 million practice field — a replica of Hollingsworth Field, the playing surface at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

