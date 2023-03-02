Rebelthon

At the conclusion of this year's RebelTHON, organizers and participants celebrate another year of fundraising success for Children's of Mississippi in the Ole Miss Student Union.

 COURTESY

OXFORD – After a decade of raising money to support Children's of Mississippi, RebelTHON 2023 continued its string of successes by raising more than $200,000 over its 12-hour run Feb. 25.

