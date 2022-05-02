OXFORD, Miss. • The University of Mississippi's 169th commencement ceremonies begin Wednesday, May 4, and run through Sunday, May 8. Convocation will be Saturday, May 7, in the Grove, where more than 5,000 prospective graduates and their guests will gather to hear an address from UM alumnus Bradford Cobb, a celebrated music industry executive.
Over the course of the commencement celebrations, 3,395 May 2022 graduate candidates, 653 December 2021 graduates and 1,061 August 2022 graduate candidates will be honored.
This year, the university's commencement ceremonies will take place over five days. This will allow most ceremonies to be held in The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. The move also will increase parking options and cut down on traffic congestion on campus.
Convocation is the campuswide celebration of graduation that includes university awards and the main commencement speaker. Students and faculty, dressed in academic regalia, sit in the Grove with the banners of the university's schools and colleges.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
At this ceremony, Chancellor Glenn Boyce confers authority to present diplomas to the individual schools and the College of Liberal Arts.
In the event of inclement weather, convocation will be rescheduled to 8:30 a.m. and will move to the Pavilion. The schools and colleges will present their own awards, recognize each graduate by name and present graduates with diploma covers at their respective ceremonies.
Those not able to attend can watch a livestream of the ceremonies. Each ceremony will be interpreted by ASL interpreters and closed captioning is available.
The university's commencement website includes more information for graduates and campus visitors.