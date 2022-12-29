Ole Miss Reading

Jilleen Moore, left, leads story time at Square Books Jr. in Oxford with Juniper Dutson, Benjamin and Michele Ard, Anne Carter and Sarah Abraham, and Dylan Dutson. Just like story time, the Children’s Book Festival at the University of Mississippi encourages a love of reading, and the festival has received major support from the family of the late Elaine Hoffman Scott of Little Rock, Arkansas. Scott believed that 'every person should have the chance to experience everything books can bring,' daughter Melissa Scott says.

 Bill Dabney I UM Foundation

OXFORD – Elementary school students will be encouraged to love reading, thanks to a University of Mississippi endowment paying tribute to the late Elaine Hoffman Scott, of Little Rock, Arkansas, remembered for her great passion for education and the arts.

